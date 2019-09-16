Bilal Sheikh sent on judicial remand in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Monday sent Bilal Sheikh to jail on seven-day judicial remand in a case related to fake bank accounts.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Bilal Sheikh, ex-president Sindh Bank, Tariq Ahsan, president Sindh Bank and Nadeem Altaf, executive vice president Sindh bank involved in corruption and awarding loans to Omni group through illegal means.

The accused was presented in the court of AC Judge Muhammad Bashir amid strict security.

The court while issuing the notice to the Investigation Officer (IO) over his non-presence in the court, asked him to present the detailed report on the next hearing of the case.

Read more: Three more bankers arrested in fake bank accounts case

The three accused have awarded illegal loans of worth Rs 1.8 billion to beenami companies of Omni group, said sources.

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

Comments

comments