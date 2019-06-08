Bilawal convenes party meeting to discuss anti-govt protest’s strategy

KARACHI:Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has convened an important meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Zardari House on Monday (June 10) to discuss “the country’s overall political situation” and devise a strategy for the upcoming anti-government protest.

According to an announcement made by PPP’s media cell, the CEC meeting will be jointly presided by Bilawal and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The timing of PPP’s meeting is highly critical, as it is being summoned merely a day prior to the the first federal budget by the PTI-led coalition government.

The opposition parties are flexing their muscles for holding protests against the government.

Eaarlier in May, co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari had announced that the his party’s anti-government movement will be launched after Eid. In this regard, he also met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman at his residence to mull over the strategy of the anti-government movement.

Meanwhile, supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif had also given a go-ahead to launch an anti-government movement over rising inflation and devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar after Eidul Fitr.

