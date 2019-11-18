KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday took to Twitter to bash Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tweeting in Urdu written in the Roman script, he said: “Neither am I a liberal, nor a corrupt or a hypocrite. I am a progressive and an ideologue. I have been in politics for the last year.”

Taking aim at PM Khan, he said: “You [the prime minister] are 70 years old and have been doing selected politics over 20 years.”

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari said Prime Minister Khan is known for his U-turns, hypocrisy and being a puppet.

His tweet came in the wake of the prime minister’s speech at the inauguration ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara motorway where he took a jibe at the young PPP leader.

Na liberal hoon, Na corrupt hoon aur Na hi munafiq. Main taraki-pasand aur nazriyati hoon. Aik saal say siyasat main hoon. Tum 70 saal kay burhay ho, 20 saal say selected siyasat kartay aa rahay ho. Agar Imran ki koi pehchaan hai – tau woh U-turn hai, munafiqat hai, katputli hai. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 18, 2019

Earlier, on Nov 16, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the PPP chairman contradicted martyred Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy by hinting re-election next year.

She in his Twitter message repeated the former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy which asserted value of the constitutional period of democratic governments.

