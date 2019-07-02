Bilawal being dragged into NAB cases, laments Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, slamming the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), regretted on Tuesday party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is being dragged into National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

Addressing a press conference here, he deplored the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case.

After the PPP co-chairman and his sister Faryal Talpur, Mr Bhutto-Zardari was also being implicated in the graft case, he lamented.

Kaira said the PPP chairman was named in the Park Lane case despite the fact that then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had said Mr Bhutto-Zardari had nothing to do with these cases.

Taking aim at the federal budget, he said it was being described as “a failed budget” as it would take a heavy toll on farmers and industries.

Kaira said the treasury benches moved a resolution against Mr Bhutto-Zardari in the absence of opposition members on the last day of the budget session in the National Assembly.

About PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s arrest, he said a strong member of the opposition was arrested on the basis of cooked up charges. The PML-N leader was shifted to an ANF office where officials claimed to have recovered drugs from his car, he said.

There is no evidence, including any photo or video, of recovery of heroin from the PML-N leader’s vehicle, he said.

