KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman on Wednesday slammed the federal government for opening the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal despite objection from three provinces, ARY News reported.

In a message on Twitter, the PPP leader said that TP link canal was first opened on May 4 but was closed when Sindh’s member protested over its opening.

“There is an acute shortage of water in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar due to opening of TP link canal,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

An unpleasant incident was reported to have occurred in Irsa’s Tuesday meeting in Islamabad where the Sindh member, Zahid Junejo claimed that he was insulted by IRSA Chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan during a meeting on Taunsa-Punjab (TP) link canal.

Read More: Sindh IRSA member claims he was attacked by chairman during water crisis meeting

“I was hit with a mike by the chairman during the meeting just for demanding Sindh’s due share of water”, he claimed.

The provincial government previously claimed that the province had been denied its due share of water with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blaming theft of water from canals in Punjab.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday said that it had detected a water theft of 50 percent in the Sindh province between Sukkur and Kotri Barrages.

