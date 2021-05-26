Bilawal slams Centre for opening TP link canal despite objection from 3 provinces

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman on Wednesday slammed the federal government for opening the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal despite objection from three provinces, ARY News reported.

In a message on Twitter, the PPP leader said that TP link canal was first opened on May 4 but was closed when Sindh’s member protested over its opening.

ٹی پی لنک کینال کھولنے کی وجہ سے کراچی، بدین، ٹھٹہ اور تھر سمیت سندھ کے زیریں علاقوں میں پانی کی شدید قلت ٹی پی لنک کھولنے کی وجہ سے سندھ کے بیراجوں پر 42.28 فیصد پانی کی کمی ہوچکی ہے سندھ گڈوبیراج پر 7یی7 ہزار 400 کیوسک پانی کے بجائے صرف 59 ہزار کیوسک پانی وصول کررہا ہے — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 26, 2021

“There is an acute shortage of water in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar due to opening of TP link canal,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

سندھ، خیبرپختونخواہ اور بلوچستان نے ارسا کے 24 مئی کے اجلاس میں ٹی پی لنک کینال کھولنے کے خلاف ووٹ دیا تھا ارسا سندھ کے رکن زاہد جونیجو کو چیئرمین راؤ ارشاد نے تین صوبوں کی مخالفت کے باوجود ٹی پی لنک کینال کھولنے کے سوال پر نامناسب سلوک کا نشانہ بنایا تھا — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 26, 2021

An unpleasant incident was reported to have occurred in Irsa’s Tuesday meeting in Islamabad where the Sindh member, Zahid Junejo claimed that he was insulted by IRSA Chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan during a meeting on Taunsa-Punjab (TP) link canal.

“I was hit with a mike by the chairman during the meeting just for demanding Sindh’s due share of water”, he claimed.

The provincial government previously claimed that the province had been denied its due share of water with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blaming theft of water from canals in Punjab.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday said that it had detected a water theft of 50 percent in the Sindh province between Sukkur and Kotri Barrages.

