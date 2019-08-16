Bilawal Bhutto condemns Kuchlak blast

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader, in a statement, sympathized with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

“Implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) is necessary in order to eliminate the mindset of extremism,” said PPP chairman in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta’s mosque during Friday prayers that left at least five people martyred and 15 others injured.

At least five people were martyred and 15 injured in a bomb blast during Friday prayers in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Rescue sources said the explosion took place in a Madrasa of Kuchlak town of Quetta during Zuhr prayers. Five people were reported to be dead and around 15 sustained injuries in the blast.

The injured are being shifted to Mufti Mehmood hospital.

As per sources, the explosive was placed beneath the carpet of Madrasa which was set off during Friday prayers.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the site of the incident.

