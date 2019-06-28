ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that all opposition parties were fighting hard for the nation by setting their personal differences aside, ARY News reported.

“Government is giving relief to elite by increasing burden on poor,” said Bilawal while talking to media outside the parliament house.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP has always raised voice for the betterment of masses and will always stand with them.

He called the federal budget passed in the National Assembly as ‘black day’ in the history of parliament.

“The incumbent government is fooling nation on the name of change,” he said, adding that PPP was the only party which always stood for the betterment of people and fought for the rights of people.

“Some leaders suggested that they don’t want to run a campaign against the incumbent government, some said they don’t want to topple the government,” he said, adding that PPP believes in the supremacy of parliament.

The PPP leader said that he has decided to come on streets against the anti-nation policies of the government.

‘Will tell nation about how PTI government has ruined country in my Gujar Khan rally which is scheduled tomorrow,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal said that PPP was fighting against the government at all fronts. He said that Rehber Committee would decide the decision of lockdown.

He also criticized National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser for not issuing the production orders of two MNAs from Waziristan agency.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly of Pakistan formally approved the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

