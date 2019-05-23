Bilawal terms federal takeover of hospitals in Sindh as ‘attack on provincial autonomy’

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto expressed strong reservations against the federal government terming federal takeover of 3 major hospitals of Sindh as a blatant ‘attack’ on provincial autonomy, reported ARY News.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party said that they would protests against this act on every available forum.

Bilawal forewarned the government of a possible action against the decision by the people of Sindh.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said “the people of Sindh have invested billions of rupees on revolutionary improvements in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Health of Child Health (NICH) after these hospitals were handed over to the province under the 18th amendment.”

Bhutto-Zardari continued that the act is against supreme judiciary of the country, “taking over these main health infrastructures without waiting for the final verdict of the Supreme Court on a review petition filed by Sindh government is grounds for contempt.”

“I urge the government to roll back their decision,” added Bilawal.

Bilawal added that the Sindh government is responsible for spreading a network of NICVD hospitals in the province which has produced great results, “Sindh government was bearing the expenses of all the hospitals and the facilities they provided.”

Bilawal re-iterated his resolve to not let the federation take over Sindh’s healthcare projects which came into existence due to tireless efforts and tax money of the people of SIndh.

