LAHORE: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto is expected to leave Bilawal House to head a rally towards the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public rally venue, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A large number of enthusiastic PPP workers outside the Bilawal House here witnessed dancing on the party anthem.

Bilawal Bhutto is expected to address the party workers before leaving for the public meeting venue at the head of a procession. His rally is expected to pass through Gajju Matta, Youhana Abad, Ismail Nagar and Liberty Chowk.

PPP chairman will attend a luncheon at Gulbarg, hosted by former speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq in the honour of the PDM party leaders.

The PDM sitting at Ayaz Sadiq’s residence will be attended by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto and other leaders of ther PDM constituent parties. The alliance leaders will decide their strategy and will head towards the public meeting venue jointly after the luncheon meeting.

The Lahore administration has declared security high alert at all entry and exit points of the historic city and police officers reviewed security at key points including churches. Police department has deployed additional contingents of police force and posted snipers at sensitive areas of the city.

DIG Operations Police has said that the police also working to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Moreover, rescue personnel have been asked to keep vigilance to tackle any untoward incident and Rescue 1122, motorcycle ambulance and fire fighters were on alert to meet any emergency situation.

