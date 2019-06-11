ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacting over the fiscal year 2019-20 budget said that the incumbent government presented a IMF recommended budget in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

“My fear regarding the federal budget comes true as govt has presented the budget which was recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said while talking to media in Islamabad.

The PPP chairman said that opposition members were arrested prior to divert the attention of the nation from the budget, adding that PPP decided to listen to the budget speech despite fear spread by the ruling party.

‘Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has lost the right to rule, government didn’t provide the copies of the budget speech to the opposition,” he complained.

Bilawal Zardari further said that incumbent government failed to accomplish its promise of providing one million jobs and five million houses to the masses.

Read More: Bilawal slams NAB over arrest of Hamza Shehbaz

He reiterated the demand for resignation of National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser over his failure to issue the production orders of arrested NA members.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read More: Full text of Budget 2019-20 speech

“NAB’s only target is opposition. The incumbent government is taking retaliation in order to halt a national level protest,” the PPP chief said while talking to reporters.

Bilawal added that the NAB chairman in his speech had eluded to the incumbent government’s failure and end if it took action against ruling party members.

Comments

comments