PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over its “apparent failure in controlling inflation and poverty”, ARY News reported.

Addressing the PDM meeting in Peshawar, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that corruption could not be eliminated from the country as long as “we won’t stop playing bad and good corrupt.”

The PPP leader also accused the ruling party of not fulfilling the promises it made to the people of FATA.

“First there was a flour, sugar, and oil crisis, and now a gas crisis will arise,” he said, adding that people cannot even buy eggs.

Bilawal Bhutto also criticised the accountability process, saying that the National Accountability Bureau targeting opposition for “political revenge” but “does not have the courage” to pursue corruption cases against ruling party leaders.

“Country cannot have a strong accountability system until there is one law for all citizens,” the PPP leader concluded.

Addressing the rally, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman expressed his condolences over the death of Maryam Nawaz’s grandmother Shamim Akhtar.

He also extended his condolences to the families of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi over their passing.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz left Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Peshawar rally abruptly after the news of the demise of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar in London.

“I came to meet you but I just found out my grandmother passed away in London,” she said in a short address and asked people to pray for the departed soul and the health of her father.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) organised its fourth power show on Sunday in Peshawar, despite the government’s ban on rallies due to increasing cases of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

