Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Akhtar Mengal to meet today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Islamabad today (Saturday), citing sources, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP chairman contacted the BNP-M chief and asked his time for a meeting, Both the leaders agreed to hold meeting today, in the federal capital, sources privy to the development said.

The meeting would discuss the matters related to mutual interests and overall situation of the country.

On June 18, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, held a telephonic conversation.

The top political leaders of their parties had discussed the strategy adopted by the federal government to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The two also discussed issues pertaining to locust attacks and rising poverty in the country.

Read more: BNP-M, govt reach agreement

Speaking during the telephonic conversation, Akhtar Mengal had said that the country needs political leaders like Asif Zardari. “Negligence on part of country’s leaders is complicating the situation with every passing day,” he had said.

Asif Zardari said that the PPP has always strengthened the country, democracy and poor segments of the society.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), last month had announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) coalition government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years.

