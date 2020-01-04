Bilawal pleased COAS extension bill following parliamentary procedure

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday he is pleased all have agreed that the bill on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension will go to back to the relevant bodies of the National Assembly and the Senate for review.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I’m pleased all have now agreed that the COAS extension bill will go back to NA committee, will also be reviewed by Senate committee and follow procedure of both houses.”

“This is a positive that parliament that has been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate,” he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said all institutions that derive powers from parliament have asked lawmakers to pass legislation and accepted parliamentary supremacy.

“These are important victories for those who have always battled for parliamentary supremacy and democracy,” he maintained.

Taking a dig at PML-N and PTI, the young PPP leader said they had agreed to unconditionally pass the army act on Friday in both houses, ignoring parliamentary procedure and not even circulating the COAS extension bill to all members or sending the legislation for committee oversight

