Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari decides re-organising PPP: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari decided to start re-organisation process of the political party which will be initiated in Centre and Punjab province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the re-organisation process will be completed in phases in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). Major changes are expected in party slots in PPP and PPPP following the latest decision taken by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The chairman sought names for top positions including vice-president, secretary-general and others besides asking the central executive committee (CEC) to forward recommendations.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari have asked the committee to provide names and recommendations in a written form for the top positions which also include the president of PPP’s North Punjab for final approval to be given by them, said sources.

Sources added that the re-organisation process will also be initiated in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the second phase, whereas, the political party will decide over the next changes to be made in Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

