PPP is resigning from all posts of PDM, announces Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported on Monday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Karachi after chairing the central executive committee (CEC) session, made the announcement for resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

Bilawal also demanded to tender an unconditional apology before PPP and Awami National Party (ANP) for issuing show-cause notices. He said that there is no such example of issuing show-cause notices to parties in a political alliance.

He strongly criticised PDM to adopt an action plan against the democratic norms. He censured Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz without naming it, saying that no show-cause notice was issued when five seats were given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), an attempt was made to seize the right of PPP’s opposition leader by PML-N. He said that PPP resists the politics of opposition versus opposition and the political strategies of the opposition should be designed on the basis of equality.

“We are standing side by side with the ANP and we will take decisions after consultations. PPP is a political party and we respect all opposition parties as well.”

“The doors are open for all political parties to topple the incumbent government and our target should be exposing the incompetence of the current government. We think that a working relationship should be established between political parties.”

