Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Bilawal said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

 The PPP chairman said that he will continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.

Earlier it emerged that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has isolated himself after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested negative for coronavirus, says Nabeel Gabol

He went for the COVID-19 diagnosis test which remained positive.

On Wednesday, senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Nabeel Gabol had claimed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested negative for the COVID-19.

It may be noted Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali and other PPP leaders recently had tested positive for coronavirus and are under self-isolation.

