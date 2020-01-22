Bilawal warns against delay in resolving Larkana issues

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he would not tolerate any delay in resolving issues faced by Larkana district, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman has won a National Assembly seat from Larkana district, which is considered a stronghold of the party despite losing a provincial assembly seat in a by-poll recently to a Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader.

Chairing a meeting of the party’s sub-organizations dealing with youth, minorities, women, culture, doctors, and others in Larkana, the party chairman held an in-depth discussion over the problems faced by the district.

Bilawal said that Larkana has an important historical and political place across the globe. Every issue faced by the people of Larkana is mine and we will resolve each of them, he said and added that he would not tolerate any delay in this regard.

The PPP chairman has recently returned after performing Umrah, where he was also accompanied by PPP party members during the pilgrimage.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the holy city of Madina on Monday to pay his respect at ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ (SAWW).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari partook in the holy voyage in 2013 as well, he was accompanied by PPP leader and member of the Sindh Assembly Owais Muzaffar at the time.

