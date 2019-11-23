Bilawal, Fazl agree to make ‘Rehber Committee’ more active

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman agree to make the opposition’s ‘Rehber Committee’ more active, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned Fazlur Rehman and discussed the current political situation in the country.

Sources said that Bilawal and Fazlur Rehman will hold an important meeting soon.

Earlier on November 15, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had lamented on the JUI-F kept “Plan B, C and Q” to itself and didn’t share any details thereof with his party.

Speaking to media here, he had said the PPP fulfilled its promises with regard to the JUI-F march yet the Maulana and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee kept his party unaware of their discussions with PML-Q leaders.

He had said PPP leaders were with the JUI-F when it began its march from Karachi but Maulana Fazl was in touch with the PML-Q these days.

