‘Great work’: Bilawal congratulates hearing-impaired persons on driving licence bill

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday congratulated the people with hearing impairment on the passing of the Sindh Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019 that allows them to obtain a driving licence without a fee.  

“I would like to congratulate the deaf community of Sindh on the passing of the drivers licence bill. Great work,” he tweeted.

#InclusiveSindh Sindh was also the first province to pass comprehensive empowerment of persons with disabilities act. I hope other provinces will follow.”

Earlier, on Oct 8, the Sindh Assembly had passed the bill which allows for the first time the deaf persons to obtain a driving license to hit roads without having to depend on others.

The hearing-impaired people will have to equip their vehicles with certain devices to hear horns and sound of ambulance sirens with prescribed automotive and window panes.

