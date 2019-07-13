Web Analytics
Bilawal creating hue and cry fearing defeat in Ghotki by-polls: Dr Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hue and cry fearing defeat of his party in the upcoming by-election in Ghotki.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said that people of Sindh had risen against the corrupt provincial government.

 

She further said, “Bilawal should pay attention on the malnourished children in his province instead of staging political dramas.” She said that Bilawal had started foul play expecting that his party will face defeat in Ghotki by-polls.

The special assistant further said that it was strange that Bilawal was complaining of rigging in the election despite the fact that his party was ruling the province and PPP candidate was also running his electoral campaign along with police protocol.

