Bilawal creating hue and cry fearing defeat in Ghotki by-polls: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hue and cry fearing defeat of his party in the upcoming by-election in Ghotki.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said that people of Sindh had risen against the corrupt provincial government.

بلاول صاحب! آپ کو گھوٹکی میں ہونے والے ضمنی انتخابات میں شکست واضح نظر آئی تو فاؤل پلے کرنا شروع کردیا۔سندھ میں میں حکومت آپکی، انتظامیہ آپ کے ماتحت،آپ کا امیدوار پولیس پروٹوکول کے ساتھ مہم چلائے۔پھر دھاندلی کا شور مچا کر کسے بے وقوف بنا رہے ہیں؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 13, 2019

She further said, “Bilawal should pay attention on the malnourished children in his province instead of staging political dramas.” She said that Bilawal had started foul play expecting that his party will face defeat in Ghotki by-polls.

The special assistant further said that it was strange that Bilawal was complaining of rigging in the election despite the fact that his party was ruling the province and PPP candidate was also running his electoral campaign along with police protocol.

