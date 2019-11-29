Web Analytics
Bilawal lauds students’ ‘spirit of activism’ as ‘truly inspiring’

KARACHI: As thousands of people, mostly students, took to the streets across the country for “Student Solidarity March”, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter to laud a new generation of students for their “spirit of activism and yearning for peaceful democratic process.”

“The PPP has always supported Student unions. The restoration of student unions by SMBB was purposely undone to depoliticize society,” he tweeted.

“Today students are marching in the #StudentSolidarityMarch for the restoration of unions, implementation of right to education end to privatization of public universities, implementation of sexual harassment legislation, right to student housing & the demilitarization of campuses,” the PPP chairman said.

“The spirit of activism and yearning for peaceful democratic process from a new generation of students is truly inspiring.”

