Bilawal, Maryam resolve not to let budget be passed in Parliament

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed not to let the federal budget-2019-20 be passed in the Parliament, sources told ARY news on Sunday.

During the one-on-one meeting at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Jati Umra, both the leaders decided to launch a decisive movement against the government inside and outside the parliament, the sources added.

They were of the view that the ‘anti-people’ budget should not be passed in the assembly at all costs, the sources said and added that the two leaders concurred that the current government should not be tolerated any more.

Earlier in the day, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Jati Umra to meet PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The PPP chairman was accompanied by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Hassan Murtaza and other party leaders during the meeting with Maryam.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Maryam Aurangzeb and others were also in attendance.

Mr Bhutto Zardari met with Maryam at her invitation to discuss current political situation following the 2019 budget and recent arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz.

