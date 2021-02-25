Web Analytics
Bilawal, Maryam discuss Senate election strategy at Jati Umra

Senate Election

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at the latter’s Jati Umra residence on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself welcomed the young PPP leader as he arrived there along with a PPP delegation comprising former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza.

The political situation, forthcoming Senate election and anti-government drive came under discussion during the meeting.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid and Khawaja Saad Rafique were also in attendance in the meeting that comes a week before the Senate election slated for March 3 (Wednesday).

Mr Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Lahore the previous day to hold meetings with party leaders in connection with the Senate polls.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to visit Lahore tomorrow to meet lawmakers belonging to the ruling PTI and coalition partners.

