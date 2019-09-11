JAMSHORO: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Wednesday not to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JIU-F) anti-government march.

“I will be touring the country as [JUI-F chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be in Islamabad,” he told the media.

However, he said, his party would continue extending moral and political support to the JUI-F chief on issues of national importance.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP is ready to endure all sort of oppression but would never give up its democratic approach.

“The PPP is a party of ideological principles and will never back down from its standpoint,” he said.

The PPP chairman slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government’s policies saying the premier would have to go home.

He lamented the federal government does not give Sindh its due share in financial resources and instead mocks poverty in the province.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari accused the PTI government and its coalition partners of forging an alliance to make Karachi a separate province.

“They have always been talking about dividing Sindh,” he said, demanding that the centre provide the province its constitutional and legal resources so that it could solve issues facing its denizens.

Comments

comments