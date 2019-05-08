Bilawal shouldn’t fret over IMF, corruption in Sindh should be answered for: Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan rebutted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s reservations raised in a media talk against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today, Wednesday.

“Bilawal should not be troubled by IMF, he should be worried about accountability of all the looted wealth of Sindh”, she retorted.

“Bilawal should be questioned about embezzlement of funds in Sindh. He should answer for the theft and robbery committed against the residents of Sindh,” she added.

She further inquired: “Why has Bilawal not gone and paid a visit to those effected with AIDS in interior Sindh?”

“The money being recovered from boats and houses belongs to the people of Pakistan and must be returned,” she continued.

“Those who have hoarded billions from the federation during their tenures are now holding the federation accountable for the state that it is in. Chairman PPP should be questioned about his joint account with model Ayyan Ali, is that mere coincidence?”

“Those who have looted and plundered the country without remorse are now shedding crocodile tears,” said Awan.

“A Bhutto’s heir must break all ties with corruption, the youth had expectations of a new direction and vision from the young PPP leader, but sadly you have opted to defend corruption.”

“Pakistan’s doors will always remain ajar for intelligent and competent individuals,” she said in closing.

