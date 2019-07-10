Bilawal stresses need for joint struggle to protect people’s rights

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says his party will not backtrack on its commitment to protecting the country’s Constitution.

He, paying a rich tribute to assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, said his party rendered uncountable sacrifices for the well-being of the people of the country. He was addressing party workers’ convention here.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP leadership is fully ready to give sacrifices in the future as well.

PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Bhutto walked the gallows to uphold the Constitution while his daughter Benazir Bhutto sacrificed his life for the sake of democracy, he added.

He said the Constitution and democracy were being attacked from every direction. The people’s constitutional, economic and democratic rights are being usurped, he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said a joint struggle will have to be launched to protect constitutional and human rights of the people of the country.

Without naming anyone, he said they thought they can intimidate us by sending us behind the bars.

“The PPP leadership is fully ready. Jail the entire family but we won’t backtrack on the resolve to protect the Constitution.”

