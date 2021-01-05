KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has inaugurated Korangi’s Fishermen Roundabout – Ibrahim Haideri road project today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The road was reconstructed along with the three schemes which will be completed with the cost of Rs10.2 billion under Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project of the Sindh government.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP chairman will inaugurate Fishermen Roundabout – Ibrahim Haideri road project today.

CM Shah detailed that the road connecting Korangi’s Fisherman Roundabout and Ibrahim Haideri is 4.9-kilometre-long which was earlier in dilapidated condition before its reconstruction by the provincial authorities.

An 8.5-metre model of a ship was installed on the roundabout besides completing construction of road, pavement, artwork on the site. A sitting area for citizens is established under the road project besides reconstruction of drainage, water supply and nullah systems of the adjoining area.

The chief minister said around 220 trees have also been preserved in the area. He vowed that the provincial government will turn Ibrahim Haideri into a beautiful model village as fishermen played a key role in the development of the metropolis.

