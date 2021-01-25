ISLAMABAD: A bill was moved in Senate on Monday seeking non-bailable arrest orders of individuals spoiling or removing photographs of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ARY News reported.

As per details, Senator Pir Sabir Shah presented Criminal Law (Amendment) bill in Senate seeking non-bail arrest orders for persons damaging/removing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s photos or portraits.

According to a bill, from now on any person found involved in damaging or removing the picture of Quaid-e-Azam will face a jail term of five years instead of three years.

The bill tabled by PML-N Senator Pir Sabir Shah also recommended imposing a fine of Rs5000 on persons spoiling Quaid’s photographs.

The Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has referred a bill to the concerned committee.

Last week, the federal government had announced to summon sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on January 22 (Friday).

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, in a statement, said that Senate session will start at 10 am while a session of NA will be commenced from 10:30 am.

He had said the government will present different bills in NA, Senate sessions tomorrow.

