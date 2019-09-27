Co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chairman of Microsoft Company Bill Gates admired the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in developing an anti-poverty strategy under Ehsaas program.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said ending poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires a whole-of-government approach which is being fulfilled by Pakistan’s government.

Ending poverty and achieving the SDGs requires a whole-of-government approach. @ImranKhanPTI and @SaniaNishtar have shown leadership in developing a new anti-poverty strategy. #Ehsaas https://t.co/tbRNz4Gbf6 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 26, 2019

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will provide Pakistan an amount of 200 million dollars next year to eradicate poverty in the country, as per a memorandum of understanding signed by both parties in a meeting held in New York.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairperson ‘Ehsas Program’ Dr Sania Nishtar and Bill Gates. According to the agreement, the amount will be spent on 134 poverty alleviation projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier while thanking Mr. Gates for his support, said that ‘Ehsas Program’ is a big project in the history of Pakistan which will turn the country into a welfare state. He said the poverty alleviation is on the top priority of his government from day one.

