Bill Gates writes to PM, pledges continued support for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reiterated the pledge of his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the continued support to eliminate polio from Pakistan, in a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The letter of Bill Gates, dated August 16, 2019, reaffirmed to work with the relevant authorities in Pakistan to eradicate the crippling virus from the country.

“Currently, I’m concerned with the polio situation in Pakistan… Large numbers of children in key reservoirs continue to be missed during polio campaigns, in large part due to sub-optimal management and increased community resistance to vaccination – all of which is allowing the virus to build and continue circulating,” Gates wrote.

“At the request of the National Emergency Operations Centre, the foundation’s polio team provided support to an independent management review of Pakistan’s polio program in the high priority districts and those contributing to polio transmission, starting in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. Our team is working with the independent management review team and the NEOC to finalise recommendations and develop an implementation plan slated to start before the low season campaigns in November,” the letter added.

The billionaire philanthropist sought cooperation from all levels of the Pakistani government and requested Prime Minister Khan to endorse the recommendations and implementation plan prepared by the management’s review.

Comments

comments