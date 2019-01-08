Bill Gates shows interest for huge investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Bill Gates, a billionaire philanthropist and the founder of Microsoft, in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his desire for huge investment in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In the letter, Bill Gates wrote that Microsoft could explore opportunities for investment in the country’s information technology sector.

The president Dr Christopher Elias, president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivered the letter to the PM.

ARY News correspondent Abdul Qadir said it has been written in the letter that Gates wanted to make huge investment in Pakistan.

The letter has sought approval from PM for this purpose. Upon which, Imran Khan welcomed the good news and told that there were vast opportunities for investment in different sectors in the country, specially in IT for Microsoft.

The prime minister also thanked Bill Gates Foundation for assistance in eradication of polio.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has expressed commitment to continue efforts for polio eradication and improvement of health sector.

