Billboard collapse: Karachi mall announces to support paralyzed man

KARACHI: Administration of a shopping mall has extended its support to the salesman who got paralyzed after a large billboard collapsed on him during the recent dust storm in Karachi.

“We are in contact with the family and are doing everything in our control to help them get through this difficult time and are hopeful that by the grace of Almighty he will be fine soon,” the announcement read.

Syed Ashar Shah, the victim, was enjoying a walk after taking lunch when the huge billboard of a shopping mall fell on him during the dust storm.

Passersby had pulled him from under the billboard. Unable to walk, Ashar Shah had said that he was feeling severe pain in his backbone at that time and he was rushed to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the hospital’s initial report, he suffered a fracture in his backbone L-1. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the private shopping mall in this regard at Federal B Industrial police station.

However, his parents were of the view that they had not registered a case in the police station so far. They said that they could not afford the expensive treatment and demanded of the government and other concerned authorities to provide them justice and free treatment to their son.

