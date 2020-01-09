Rs62 billion recovered under asset declaration scheme, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,24,587 people availed the Assets Declaration Scheme launched by the incumbent last year, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the National Assembly on Thursday.

He told the house that over sixty-two billion rupees were recovered under this Assets Declaration Scheme.

The minister said the federal government has allocated a sum of 152 billion rupees for development of tribal districts during this fiscal year.

Responding to a calling-attention noticed moved by Ali Nawaz Awan, Minister for Power Umer Ayub said the tariff structure of electricity connections for tube wells meant for community based supply schemes is being revised.

He said talks withNEPRA in this regard are underway and the revised structure will bring down the power tariff for these tube wells.

The SBP Banking Services Corporation Amendment bill was also laid in the house today.

Responding to another calling attention notice, Minister for Power Umer Ayub said three hundred million rupees have been approved for the upgradation of a grid station in Chitral District and electrification of adjoining areas there.

He said the PTI government is determined to the development of Chitral.

