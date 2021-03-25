Binge-watch all 24 James Bond films and earn $1,000

A culture website will pay a James Bond fan $1,000 to watch all 24 films in the 007s franchise to celebrate the upcoming release of “No Time to Die”.

NerdBear.com said it is looking for someone to watch all 24 James Bond 007 films, from 1962’s Dr. No to 2015’s Spectre, before the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the franchise, slated for Sept 30.

The chosen person will receive $1,000, a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies and a $25 AMC gift card to go see the latest film when it releases.

The person will be asked to watch all 24 films in 30 days and complete a worksheet.

Amar Hussain, founder of Nerd Bear, said: “The delay of No Time to Die from April to September 2021 has disappointed many James Bond fans.”

Also Read: James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ delayed again amid pandemic

“While we wait for the release later this year, we thought it would be fun and a pleasant distraction from COVID to offer this opportunity to a movie buff.”

