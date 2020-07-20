Over 22 bird-hit incidents reported in seven months: PIA  

ISLAMABAD: Over 22 incidents of bird strikes on aircraft reported during the past seven months in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), bird-hit incidents were increasing in the country and added that the national flag-carrier suffered most in term of financial loss due to bird strike incidents.

Stressing the need for cleanliness in areas around the airfields, he maintained that over 22 PIA planes hit by birds at different airports across the country during the current year.

He maintained that 10 bird-hit incidents reported in just 19 days of July. The spokesperson said that the incidents not only caused financial loss to the national airline but also affected flights schedule.

Expressing concerns over the incidents, the PIA spokesperson urged CAA to install bird repellent system around the airfields.

Earlier on July 14, one more plane had been hit by a bird at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as a flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had struck by bird while landing on the runway.

A PIA Boeing 777 aircraft, PK-6202, from Sharjah had been hit by a bird while attempting to land at Lahore airport’s runway. However, the captain of the plane had managed to safely land at the airport.

The PIA spokesperson had said that one of the engines of the passenger plane had been damaged.

