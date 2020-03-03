Investigators say traced gang behind Bisma, Dua Mangi kidnapping

KARACHI: Investigation agencies have claimed major success in probes of kidnapping incidents of two girls, Bisma and Dua Mangi in Karachi, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Investigation agencies have traced the gang involved in two kidnapping incidents, sources said.

The agencies have also traced three hideouts of the abductors in the city, according to sources.

“Dua and Bisma were kept at a building in Clifton Block-II after their kidnapping,” sources said.

A gang led by an ex-policeman was involved in both incidents of abduction, sources said and claimed that the members of a nationalist group was involved in kidnapping for ransom incidents.

The gang was operating in the city while divided in three teams. The members of first team were snatching a vehicle, another commit kidnapping and the third team invests the crime money in businesses, according to sources.

“The investigators have collected evidence from the residential building in Clifton block II,” investigation sources said.

Renovation work was continued at the apartment which was used for keeping kidnapped girls Bisma and Dua Mangi, sources said.

The apartment was being renovated to wipe out evidence of the crime.

The police parties have been conducting raids in various parts of Sindh for arrest of the operatives of the gang, sources added.

It is to be mentioned that 20-year-old Bisma was kidnapped from outside a house at Khayaban-e-Seher in Defence Housing Society on May 11 last year and she reached her home on her own.

It was learnt that a huge amount for ransom was demanded from the girl’s family.

Another girl Dua Mangi was also kidnapped from the Defence area in December last year.

