KARACHI: A horrifying footage has emerged which shows a group of men kidnapping a young girl outside a house at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage, which was acquired by ARY News, showed four men equipped with weapons came out of a vehicle while one among abductors grabbed and tortured the girl.

According to reports, the girl was identified as Bisma, who had been kidnapped two days ago by the unidentified persons when she arrives back at her home from a tea shop.

Whereabouts of the girl are still unknown, whereas, no motive behind the kidnapping is disclosed so far.

Karachi police launched crackdowns for recovery of the Bisma besides arresting the culprits.

The latest incident raised questions over the performance of the law enforcers and also spread fear among the citizens for the consistent rise in violence and street crimes.

On April 26, police had recovered an eight-year-old kidnapped girl from New Gulshan area of Karachi while the kidnapper fled from the scene.

According to ARY News, SSP Karachi West Shaukat Khatian told media that the SITE B area police recovered eight-year-old Ayisha in a targeted operation from New Gulshan Labour Square.

Ayisha was kidnapped from outside her home on April 22 at 8:00 pm, SSP West said.

An FIR of the case was registered under the clause of kidnapping, he said.

A police team led by SHO Zawar Hussain of SITE B area police station recovered the girl, he said.

Police conducted scores of combing operations for the recovery of the child and during the process while narrowing down its search area it reaches to the target, but the accused fled from the spot leaving the child behind, the SSP said.

