BISP scam: Govt terminates services of four beneficiary officials

ISLAMABAD: Services of four government officers terminated over illegally taking tri-monthly handouts of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In first punitive action against the officials involved in the BISP scame, the government has notified termination of four officers of Grade-17, who were getting the money meant for poor segment of the society after getting registered their wives in the list of the BISP beneficiaries.

The government has also recovered Rs. 4,40,196 rupees, the officers had received from the income support programme.

BISP scam

ARY News made a startling disclosure recently that several top officials of provincial and federal governments were enjoying benefits of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

According to the report overall 2543 government officials of Grade-17 to Grade-21 were receiving the BISP tri-monthly handouts, meant for the poor segments of the society.

Some officers were receiving money in the name of their wives and other members of families, which were registered in the list of the people entitled for income support.

The federal government had announced disciplinary action against the public officers of grade 17 and above who had been receiving financial assistance from the BISP.

The federal government had also directed the provincial chief secretaries to take departmental action against the officers who had received BISP assistance meant for the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed concerned government authorities to announce the names of officers in public, who were involved in the fraudulent practice.

A report about the names of the officers deleted from the BISP beneficiary list was submitted to the prime minister, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his anger over the matter and directed concerned authorities to announce the names of the officers in public, involved in the fraud.

