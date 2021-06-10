Bitcoin rises 8.5 per cent to $36,265

Bitcoin surged 8.54 % to $36,265 on Wednesday, adding $2,853.31 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 30.8% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.29 % to $2,566.4 on Wednesday, adding $57.55 to its previous close.

It is noteworthy that El Salvador has become the first country in the world to formally adopt bitcoin as legal tender after Congress approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency.

With 62 out of 84 possible votes, a majority of lawmakers voted in favor of the initiative to create a law that will formally adopt bitcoin, despite concern about the potential impact on El Salvador’s program with the International Monetary Fund.

Bukele has touted the use of bitcoin for its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances back home, while saying the U.S. dollar will also continue as legal tender.

“It will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism, innovation and economic development for our country,” Bukele said in a tweet shortly before the vote in Congress, which is controlled by his party and allies.

