Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Indian Parliament) Ghulam Nabi Azad denounced his government’s bill to revoke Article 370, abrogating the special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of murdering the Constitution, the Indian news outlet reported.

A massive ruckus broke out in the Upper House as the home minister proposed to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories – namely Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Several Opposition parties staged a protest in the parliament.

Earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

What is Article 370 of Indian Constitution?

According to the Constitution of India, Article 370 provides provisions regarding special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Monday abrogated Article 35A which gives special rights to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir territory. As per Article 35A, a person cannot acquire any immovable proper in Kashmir if he or she is not a permanent resident of the region.

Article 370 guarantees special status to Kashmir region, restricting the Indian state’s legislative powers.

Comments

comments