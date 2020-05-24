RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the first day of Eidul Fitr with the servicemen deployed on the restive Line of Control (LoC).

Interacting with the troops and ARY News programme The Reporters‘ team that accompanied him during the visit, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir model has fallen flat.

He said the Pakistan Army has full capability to defend the motherland.

COAS said the BJP government wants its extremist Hindutva ideology dominated as Modi has already dented India’s image with his fascist tendencies. He added the Indian economy is on the brink of collapse.

He pointed out India’s CAA and NRC laws drew concern at an international level, adding the neighbouring country wants to exterminate its minorities. He revealed India is busy hatching conspiracies against China and Pakistan.

Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan army is an organised institution having an effective accountability system. He disclosed action was taken against an army officer after a video of his wife misbehaving with law enforcement came to the fore.

“Pakistan’s progress, prosperity and future lie only in democracy,” he declared, stressing the need for strengthening state institutions.

The army chief said Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to challenge the disputed status including any political cum military thought related to aggression will be responded with full national resolve and military might. He said disturbing the strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences.

He said the Pakistan Army is fully alive to the threat spectrum and will remain ever ready to perform its part in line with national aspirations.

He expressed hope that the international community will weigh in to ensure freedom of movement for UNMOGIP operations inside Occupied Kashmir, as ensured by Pakistan in Azad Kashmir. He said tragic consequences of ongoing atrocities and inhuman clampdown inside occupied territory is reported to the United Nations Security Council and the world at large.

COAS said Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await plebiscite under UN resolution. He said Kashmiris’ struggle is destined to succeed, regardless of their ordeal.

Gen Bajwa visited Line of Control in Puna Sector and spent Eid with the troops. He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan in these difficult times particularly seeking Allah’s blessings for the nation to overcome COVID19 pandemic.

The army chief lauded their professionalism, operational preparedness befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations and morale in the face of evolving challenges. He said performing one’s duty away from home even on such festive occasions is a soldier’s pride and we shall continue to do so with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve, he emphasised.

