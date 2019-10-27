ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The president in his message on the Black Day for people of occupied Kashmir said United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions has upheld the fundamental right of Kashmiri people to decide their own future through a fair and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

He said since August 5 this year, India has imposed an inhuman lockdown over 8 million people in the occupied Kashmir. President Alvi said Indian occupying forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the Kashmir Black Day being observed in Pakistan and across the world today is distinct from the past.

He said on 27 October 1947, India had illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and, on 5 August this year, it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity.

The premier said through deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communications blackout, Indian occupied Kashmir has been turned into the largest prison on the planet.

He said Pakistan, the Kashmiris and Muslim Ummah, have categorically rejected this travesty of law and justice.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied territory.

