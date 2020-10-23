Rare two-headed black racer snake found in Florida

A rare two-headed southern black racer snake was found by Kay Rogers and family after their cat dragged it inside her residence in Palm Harbor, Florida.

According to reports, Kay Rogers said that the snake was brought inside her living room by her daughter’s cat Olive. She added that the family noticed the small snake has two heads after rescuing it from the feline.

“Originally I thought my daughter was kidding when she said that. Then I saw him and was amazed, I had never seen anything like that,” Rogers told WKMG-TV.

The black racer snake which Roger’s daughter named Dos is now being cared for by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institute.

A post published by FWC on Facebook said, “This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body. Both head’s tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.”

It added, “Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.”

