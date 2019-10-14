QUETTA: A scandal regarding harassment and blackmailing the students of Balochistan University here has been unearthed, ARY News reported on Monday.

The law enforcement agencies have arrested the university’s security branch officer and surveillance in-charge for blackmailing students with the help of immodest video content, informed sources said.

The videos and footage of secretly installed cameras were also recovered from the accused, which were used for blackmailing the students, most of them girls, according to sources.

The scope of investigation has been expanded to around 200 employees of the university. The accused had secretly installed cameras in various blocks of the university and footage of these equipment was being used to blackmail the students, both girls and boys.

According to sources, immodest and unethical content also recovered from the staff officer of the Vice Chancellor.

The accused were mostly blackmailing girls students and subjecting them to harassment.

Several affected girls have contacted the inquiry officials after the Federal Investigation Agency’s investigation of the scam, sources further said.

A spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan has promised stern action against those involved in the harassment scandal.

The FIA was further investigating into the scandal, sources added.

Comments

comments