Ten people martyred, 25 injured in suicide blast outside Data Darbar

LAHORE: At least ten people including five elite force personnel were martyred and 25 other sustained wounds as a suicide bomber blew himself near a van carrying an elite police force outside the Data Darbar shrine, Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was suicide in nature as they they found remains of the bomber.

“The bomber targeted elite force vehicle deployed at gate no 2 of the Data Darbar”, he continued.

Two out of five elite force personnel who lost their lives in the blast were identified as Shahid and Saleem, said rescue sources.

Earlier, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan had confirmed three police officials died in the blast. A security guard and a resident were also among the dead.

At least 24 people are being treated for injuries, some of whom are in critical condition, he added.

Getting information of the blast, the police and rescue teams reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were moved to Mayo and General hospitals of the city, some of the patients are said to be critical.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started collected evidence for their investigation.

PM condemns blast, seeks report

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore and sought report from the authorities concerned.

The prime minister commiserated with the bereaved families and directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

Buzdar calls emergent meeting

Strongly denouncing the blast, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has called an emergent law and order meeting at the Punjab Safe City Headquarters, in the wake of the blast.

Buzdar has sought report int the blast and directed concerned authorities to ensure timely treatment to the injured.

