Blast leaves three dead, 15 injured in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal

KARACHI: A loud explosion on Wednesday morning caused collapse of a portion of building in Gulshan Iqbal leaving three persons dead and at least 15 injured, ARY News reported.

The Police and Rangers personnel reached to the area and inquiring into the nature of the blast.

“At least seven persons have injured and three dead in the incident. The injured and bodies being transferred to hospital,” police sources earlier said.

The incident reportedly took place in a bank near Abul Hassan Asfahani road Gulshan Iqbal, leaving a portion of the four-storey building collapse.

Loud blast rocked the area in the morning and impact of the explosion shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, according to witnesses.

A spokesman of Rangers stated that the area has been sealed and the bomb disposal squad has been called to inquire into the nature of the explosion.

