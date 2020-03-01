Web Analytics
PM Imran launches Islamabad Blue Area project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the Blue Area multi-billion commercial project in Islamabad will not only create jobs but will attract investment from overseas Pakistanis.      

Announcing the launch of the project in a tweet today, he said one mega project on its pattern will be launched in Lahore and on in Karachi soon.

Prime Minister Khan visited the proposed site of the project opposite to F-9 Park in Islamabad today.

He was briefed that the receipts from the commercial auction, to be held next month, will be utilised primarily for rehabilitation of the federal capital, provision of services and improvement of environment.

A portion will also be utilised for construction of low-cost housing, particularly for provision of dignified accommodation to residents of approved katchi abadis through Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

