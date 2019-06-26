BNP-M decides to back govt in passage of budget after talks

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday reached to an agreement with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) after successful talks here, citing sources ARY News reported.

BNP-M, according to the understanding, will back the government in passage of federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office here said.

A delegation of BNP-M headed by Akhtar Mengal complained to the prime minister about lack of progress during past 10 months in its agreement with the government.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے بلوچستان نیشنل پارٹی سے تعلق رکھنے والے ممبران قومی اسمبلی کی محمد اختر مینگل کئ سربراہی میں ملاقات ممبران میں آغا حسن بلوچ، محمد ہاشم ، پروفیسر شہناز بلوچ اور ڈاکٹر جہانزیب جمالدینی شامل وزیر دفاع پرویز خٹک، ڈپٹی اسپیکر محمد قاسم خان، وزیر اعظم کے مشیر محمد شہزاد ارباب ، معاون خصوصی ندیم افضل چن بھی ملاقات میں موجودگذشتہ دس ماہ میں جو مشکلات سامنے آئی ہیں ان کے حل کے لیے طریقہ کار مرتب کر لیا گیا ہے تاکہ دونوں جماعتوں کے درمیان طے شدہ معاملات پر مکمل عمل درآمد کو یقینی بنایا جاسکے۔ Posted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

BNP-M delegation during the meeting urged for immediate approval of the party’s six-point demands.

The two sides reached to an understanding and agreed over a mechanism to tackle the hurdles in implementation of the agreement.

Jahangir Tareen, a senior leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf later said that the coordination committee has been directed to address the reservations of BNP-M.

He promised an early progress in the issue of the missing persons, one of the key demands of the coalition partner from Balochistan.

He said the two sides have also agreed over six percent Balochistan quota in the federal government jobs.

Tareen said that providing development budget to BNP is their genuine right.

He said the delegation has also been assured that the agreement would face no hurdles in its implementation in future.

Earlier, BNP-M’s chief Akhtar Mengal earlier intimated Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in writing about the decision of not participating in the all parties conference, citing the reason that the opposition should first seriously consider the demands of his party.

“Our suggestions should be reviewed in the APC,” he said.

Earlier today, a delegation of BNP-M lead by Akhtar Mengal met Prime Minister Imran Khan. Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan, Adviser on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed progress made on the six-point agenda and development projects in Balochistan province.

