BNP leader holds NHA responsible for Lasbela accident

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP) lawmaker Abdul Rauf Mengal on Tuesday held the National Highway Authority (NHA) responsible for a horrific collision between a bus and truck near Lasbela that left at least 27 people dead, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, he said the rulers didn’t value the precious human lives, adding that the Karachi-Quetta road was an important thoroughfare through which one can travel to Iran, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and central Asian region but traffic mishaps had been taking place on it.

He said the NHA was responsible for these traffic accidents.

On Jan 21, the deadly mishap occurred near Bella cross where the bus caught fire soon after smashing into the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot. The bus was on its way to Panjgur from Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident in Lasbela district. He offered condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for grant of courage to bear the loss.

The prime minister directed to ensure provision of best medical care to the injured. He said such tragic incidents remind us of our responsibility to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations for our own safety as well as of others.

