BNP-M holding talks with govt, opposition over its six points: Rauf Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Abdul Rauf Mengal on Monday said that the party was holding talks with the government and opposition parties for its demands, ARY News reported.

Talking to media BNP-M central committee member said that the federal government has assured the party for implementation of its six-point demands.

He said another meeting with the government has been on cards to set mechanism of the implementation of these demands.

He said his party will set a condition with the government to announce implementation of six-points in the parliament.

He said the government had twice promised to implement these demands but it failed to implement it.

Rauf Mengal said that if the government won’t announce implementation of these demands on the floor of the parliament his party will not support it for passage of the budget.

BNP-M has been an ally of the government, having four members in the National Assembly.

Recently, opposition parties had invited Balochistan National Party-Mengal to join the anti-government grouping.

BNP-M leader and former chief minister of Balochistan, Akhtar Mengal recently talking to media said that his party had presented its demands before the government but it has failed yet to fulfill its promises.

“Our demands are related with development works in Balochistan and political issues,” Mengal said. “It is likely we part our ways from the government in future,” he added.

“We have also put the issue of missing persons before the government,” he further said.

Recently, media reports said that the differences between the coalition partners, BNP-M and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), were resolved after acceptance of BNP-M’s terms by the ruling party.

A meeting was held between delegations from both sides where the ruling party assured to release funds for mega projects of Balochistan including the power sector, construction of dams and roads in the province.

It must be noted that Sardar Akhtar Mengal, earlier had made it clear that his party’s alliance with the government will terminate in August as it will be free to part ways with it since the agreement inked for the period is ending.

